October 16, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: October 16, 2022
Fort Wayne
James C. Henry, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
John Krouse, 75, St. Charles Borromeo
Jane M. Ottenweller, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Olin Roberts, 60, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
William Jasinski, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Joann Terlosky, 77, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Mary Hershberger, 69, St. Bavo
Carol M. Chamberlin, 90, St. Monica
Michael P. Faulkner, 53, St. Monica
Dorothy A. Harper, 93, St. Monica
South Bend
Paul Coughlin, 96, Christ the King
Raymond Flory, 92, Christ the King
Linda Turczynski, 79, Holy Family
Betty J. Turek, 94, Holy Family
Ryan Perez, Newborn, St. Adalbert
Stephanie Steinke, 35, St. Adalbert
