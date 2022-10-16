Todays Catholic
October 16, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace: October 16, 2022

Fort Wayne 

James C. Henry, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

John Krouse, 75, St. Charles Borromeo

Jane M. Ottenweller, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Olin Roberts, 60, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

William Jasinski, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Joann Terlosky, 77, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka 

Mary Hershberger, 69, St. Bavo

Carol M. Chamberlin, 90, St. Monica

Michael P. Faulkner, 53, St. Monica

Dorothy A. Harper, 93, St. Monica

South Bend 

Paul Coughlin, 96, Christ the King

Raymond Flory, 92, Christ the King

Linda Turczynski, 79, Holy Family

Betty J. Turek, 94, Holy Family

Ryan Perez, Newborn, St. Adalbert

Stephanie Steinke, 35, St. Adalbert

* * *

