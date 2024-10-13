Todays Catholic
October 13, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 13, 2024

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Bernard Rohrer, 96, Immaculate Conception

Bristol

Lois VonKarowsky, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Mercedes McHenry Sterk, 12, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Deborah C. Partee, 71, St. Jude

Carol Snyder, 78, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Gael Bowler, 77, St. Pius X

Patricia Power, 85, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Sharon Burch-Smorin, 72, St. Monica

New Carlisle

Mona Lee Kafka, 75, St. Stanislaus Kostka

* * *

