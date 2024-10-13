October 13, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 13, 2024
Auburn
Bernard Rohrer, 96, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
Lois VonKarowsky, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Mercedes McHenry Sterk, 12, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Deborah C. Partee, 71, St. Jude
Carol Snyder, 78, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Gael Bowler, 77, St. Pius X
Patricia Power, 85, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Sharon Burch-Smorin, 72, St. Monica
New Carlisle
Mona Lee Kafka, 75, St. Stanislaus Kostka
* * *
