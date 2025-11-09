November 9, 2025 // Local
Rest in Peace: November 9, 2025
Auburn
John Jernigan, 78, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
Thomas Szerencse, 75,
St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
James Allgeier, 85, St. Jude
Rita Landstoffer, 93, St. Jude
Franklin Bandor, 97, St. Vincent de Paul
Daniel Palermo, 66, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Patricia Skodinski, 87, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Joseph Kuzmitz, 72, Christ the King
Antonio Rulli, 95, Christ the King
San Juan Aguirre, 53, St. Adalbert
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.