Todays Catholic
November 9, 2025 // Local

Rest in Peace: November 9, 2025

Todays Catholic

Auburn

John Jernigan, 78, Immaculate Conception

Bristol

Thomas Szerencse, 75,
St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

James Allgeier, 85, St. Jude

Rita Landstoffer, 93, St. Jude

Franklin Bandor, 97, St. Vincent de Paul

Daniel Palermo, 66, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Patricia Skodinski, 87, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Joseph Kuzmitz, 72, Christ the King

Antonio Rulli, 95, Christ the King

San Juan Aguirre, 53, St. Adalbert

* * *

