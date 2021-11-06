November 6, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 7, 2021
Bremen
Mandy L. Havert, 51, St. Dominic
Bristol
George A. Fortino, 81, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Kenneth D. Smarsh, 76, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Donna Bandor, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Mary Jane Fletcher, 94, St. Charles Borromeo
Elizabeth Liehr, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Richard Passino, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Mishawaka
Mary Balint, 81, Queen of Peace
Lauren Zmirski, 30, St. Monica
South Bend
Marcelle Niemier, 88, Christ the King
Ramon Rodriguez, 83, St. Adalbert
Gabriel Salazar Vela, 93, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Karen Beyer, 69, St. Bernard
Walkerton
James D. Martin, 82, St. Patrick
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Mary Annelle, Detroit, Mich. Sister served at Holy Family Parish, South Bend
