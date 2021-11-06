Todays Catholic
November 6, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 7, 2021

Todays Catholic

Bremen

Mandy L. Havert, 51, St. Dominic

Bristol

George A. Fortino, 81, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Kenneth D. Smarsh, 76, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Donna Bandor, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Mary Jane Fletcher, 94, St. Charles Borromeo

Elizabeth Liehr, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Richard Passino, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Mishawaka

Mary Balint, 81, Queen of Peace

Lauren Zmirski, 30, St. Monica

South Bend

Marcelle Niemier, 88, Christ the King

Ramon Rodriguez, 83, St. Adalbert

Gabriel Salazar Vela, 93, St. Adalbert

Wabash

 Karen Beyer, 69, St. Bernard

Walkerton

James D. Martin, 82, St. Patrick

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Mary Annelle, Detroit, Mich. Sister served at Holy Family Parish, South Bend

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE