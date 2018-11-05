November 5, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 4, 2018
Angola
Juana Santoya Medina, 60, St. Anthony of Padua
Marie Hosack, 97, St. Anthony of Padua
DuWayne Dickman, 84, St. Anthony of Padua
Catherine N. Governale, 85, St. Anthony of Padua
Bristol
Frances Trout, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Decatur
B. Aileen Miller Franz, 94, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Dennis J. Pane, 71, St. Vincent de Paul
Ramona L. Craig, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Joan Mary Couch, 91, St. Peter
Jesus Morales, Sr., 84, St. Joseph
Ann C. Wolfe, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Fremont
Robert P. Brady, 78, St. Paul Chapel
Granger
Allen Eugene Forry, M.D., 72, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Ann Hood, 96, Queen of Peace
Huntington
John E. Reust, 94, SS Peter and Paul
Notre Dame
Robert Letherman, 47, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Esther Beke, 92, Corpus Christi
Daniel S. Niedbalski, 90, Holy Family
Louise M. Papp, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral
Theresa A. Herendeen, 86, Corpus Christi
James Frye, 67, St. Anthony de Padua
Catheerine BonDurant, 78, Holy Cross
Waterloo
Venita M. Miller, 93, St. Michael the Archangel
