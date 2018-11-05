Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
November 5, 2018 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 4, 2018

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Angola

Juana Santoya Medina, 60, St. Anthony of Padua

Marie Hosack, 97, St. Anthony of Padua

DuWayne Dickman, 84, St. Anthony of Padua

Catherine N. Governale, 85, St. Anthony of Padua

Bristol

Frances Trout, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Decatur

B. Aileen Miller Franz, 94, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Dennis J. Pane, 71, St. Vincent de Paul

Ramona L. Craig, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Joan Mary Couch, 91, St. Peter

Jesus Morales, Sr., 84, St. Joseph

Ann C. Wolfe, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Fremont

Robert P. Brady, 78, St. Paul Chapel

Granger

Allen Eugene Forry, M.D., 72, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Ann Hood, 96, Queen of Peace

Huntington

John E. Reust, 94, SS Peter and Paul

Notre Dame

Robert Letherman, 47, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Esther Beke, 92, Corpus Christi

Daniel S. Niedbalski, 90, Holy Family

Louise M. Papp, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral

Theresa A. Herendeen, 86, Corpus Christi

James Frye, 67, St. Anthony de Padua

Catheerine BonDurant, 78, Holy Cross

Waterloo

Venita M. Miller, 93, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE