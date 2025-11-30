Chelsea Alt
Graphic Designer
Rest in Peace: November 30, 2025

Rest in Peace: November 30, 2025

Fort Wayne

Timothy R. Kearney, 73, Queen of Angels

Nicholas J. Krajewski, 69, Queen of angels

Diane Drahos, 69,
St. Joseph

Christina Mae Johnson, 65,
St. Joseph

Jesús Morales, 62,
St. Joseph

Doris Bender, 89,
St. Vincent de Paul

Shari Konger, 63,
St. Vincet de Paul

Dorothy Olry, 95,
St. Vincent de Paul

Bruce Stark, 65,
St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Justin Kovatch, 26, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Emma A. Momper, 93, St. John the Baptist

* * *

