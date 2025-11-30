November 30, 2025 // Uncategorized
Rest in Peace: November 30, 2025
Fort Wayne
Timothy R. Kearney, 73, Queen of Angels
Nicholas J. Krajewski, 69, Queen of angels
Diane Drahos, 69,
St. Joseph
Christina Mae Johnson, 65,
St. Joseph
Jesús Morales, 62,
St. Joseph
Doris Bender, 89,
St. Vincent de Paul
Shari Konger, 63,
St. Vincet de Paul
Dorothy Olry, 95,
St. Vincent de Paul
Bruce Stark, 65,
St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Justin Kovatch, 26, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Emma A. Momper, 93, St. John the Baptist
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.