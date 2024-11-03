November 3, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: November 3, 2024
Fort Wayne
Chad M. Rice, 52, Queen of Angels
Jack D. Graham, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Jordan Miller, 31, St. Charles Borromeo
Donald Miller, Jr., 94, St. Vincent de Paul
John Lee Miller, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
David Winters, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Rose Ann Edstrom, 76, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Robert Sowala, 85, Queen of Peace
Thomas E. Moorman, 92, St. Bavo
New Haven
Richard Coyne, 91, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Shirley McFarland, 88, Christ the King
Charles Sueppel, 93, Christ the King
Jack L. Schlarb, 94, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Ernest Meszaros, 87, St. Adalbert
Rosa Rodriguez, 70, St. Casimir
Guadalupe Salinas Jr., 65, St. Casimir
