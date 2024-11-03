Todays Catholic
November 3, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace: November 3, 2024

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Chad M. Rice, 52, Queen of Angels

Jack D. Graham, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Jordan Miller, 31, St. Charles Borromeo

Donald Miller, Jr., 94, St. Vincent de Paul

John Lee Miller, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

David Winters, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Rose Ann Edstrom, 76, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Robert Sowala, 85, Queen of Peace

Thomas E. Moorman, 92, St. Bavo

New Haven

Richard Coyne, 91, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Shirley McFarland, 88, Christ the King

Charles Sueppel, 93, Christ the King

Jack L. Schlarb, 94, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Ernest Meszaros, 87, St. Adalbert

Rosa Rodriguez, 70, St. Casimir

Guadalupe Salinas Jr., 65, St. Casimir

* * *

