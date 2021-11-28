Todays Catholic
November 28, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 28, 2021

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Donald C. Brames, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Carlie Eisaman, 73, St. Jude

Phyllis Heinze, 87, St. Jude

David J. Miller, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Edward Miller, 70, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 

Elizabeth H. Schenkel, 83, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

Josephine Taylor, 77, St. Pius X

John Vandervoort, 93, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Marguerite Duncan, 93, St. Bavo

David Smith, 86, St. Bavo

Monroeville

Carl J. Sorg, 90, St. Rose of Lima

New Haven

James A. Butt, 82, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Aurelio Acuna Robles, 70, St. Adalbert

Alberto Bautista, 23, St. Adalbert

Kevin Benhart, 57, St. Adalbert

Josephine Douthitt, 99, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Patricia Hancock, 83, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Michael E. Suth, 78, St. Jude

John M. Wojtowicz, 48, Christ the King

Deaths elsewhere

Sister M. Clare Alfred, CSC, 86, Our Lady of Loretto

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE