November 28, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 28, 2021
Fort Wayne
Donald C. Brames, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Carlie Eisaman, 73, St. Jude
Phyllis Heinze, 87, St. Jude
David J. Miller, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Edward Miller, 70, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Elizabeth H. Schenkel, 83, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
Josephine Taylor, 77, St. Pius X
John Vandervoort, 93, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Marguerite Duncan, 93, St. Bavo
David Smith, 86, St. Bavo
Monroeville
Carl J. Sorg, 90, St. Rose of Lima
New Haven
James A. Butt, 82, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Aurelio Acuna Robles, 70, St. Adalbert
Alberto Bautista, 23, St. Adalbert
Kevin Benhart, 57, St. Adalbert
Josephine Douthitt, 99, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Patricia Hancock, 83, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Michael E. Suth, 78, St. Jude
John M. Wojtowicz, 48, Christ the King
Deaths elsewhere
Sister M. Clare Alfred, CSC, 86, Our Lady of Loretto
