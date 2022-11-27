November 27, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 27, 2022
Bristol
Mary L. Summers, 83, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Kimberly Auld, 64, St. Jude
Lorayne Beamsley, 99, St. Vincent de Paul
Donald Leffers, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Edward Trabel, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Gilbert Martin, 69, Queen of Peace
Alfred Hoerstman, 92, St. Bavo
Thomas Burkart, 79, St. Joseph
Elsie Doyle, 93, St. Joseph
Jean Flowers, 87, St. Joseph
Patricia Haley, 91, St. Joseph
Helen Ivancsics, 96, St. Joseph
James McCaffery, 93, St. Joseph
David Schmitt, 84, St. Joseph
Marilyn Schmitt, 79, St. Joseph
Wanetta VerHamme, 93, St. Joseph
South Bend
Paul Becker, 82, Christ the King
Phillip Michael Hanslits, 36, Holy Family
John Stanley Kujawa, 99, Holy Family
