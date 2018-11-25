November 25, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: November 25, 2018
Big Long Lake
Jack L. Funk, 87, St. Mary of the Angels
Bristol
Marion C. Shreck, 88, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Decatur
Marilyn C. Fullenkamp, 85, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Richard D. Brown, 89, Queen of Angels
Rita J. Bubb, 76, Queen of Angels
Margaret Couch, 96, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Monica Jeffers, 84, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Lois Ganser, 91, St. Joseph
Marie Vernasco, 93, St. Bavo
South Bend
James C. Shrack, 68, Christ the King
Jeanette Ciesielski, 69, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Teresa Yates, 86, St. Jude
Orville Singleton, 91, St. Therese, Little Flower
Joyce Engdahl, 84, Christ the King
