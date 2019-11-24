Todays Catholic
November 24, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 24, 2019

Decatur

Nicholas E. Bombka, 52, St. Mary of the Assumption

Don D. Busick, 76, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Christine Florin, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Helen Runge, 86, St. Mary, Mother of God

Granger

Betty Barrick, 95, St. Pius X

Catherine Griffin, 93, St. Pius X

Andrianne Jozwiak, 83, St. Pius X

Leigh Kujawa, 40, St. Pius X

New Haven

James Johnson, 81, St. Louis, Besancon

Notre Dame

Philip Devlin, CSC, 89, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Anna Virginia Compas, 98, St. Anthony de Padua

Carole Davis, 78, St. Matthew Cathedral

Yvonne Foss, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral

Dorothy Kazmierzak, 92, St. Anthony de Padua

Mary Kloska, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral

Benny S. Stopczynski, 89, Holy Family

Larry M. Trzaskowski, 71, Holy Family

Beverly Urban, 57, St. John the Baptist

Pam VanHuffel, 73, St. Matthew Cathedral

Warsaw

Mildred F. Finlon, 91, Sacred Heart

Katie Svinarich, 88, Sacred Heart

Waterloo

Albert Lee Carpenter, 90, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

