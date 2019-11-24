November 24, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 24, 2019
Decatur
Nicholas E. Bombka, 52, St. Mary of the Assumption
Don D. Busick, 76, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Christine Florin, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Helen Runge, 86, St. Mary, Mother of God
Granger
Betty Barrick, 95, St. Pius X
Catherine Griffin, 93, St. Pius X
Andrianne Jozwiak, 83, St. Pius X
Leigh Kujawa, 40, St. Pius X
New Haven
James Johnson, 81, St. Louis, Besancon
Notre Dame
Philip Devlin, CSC, 89, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Anna Virginia Compas, 98, St. Anthony de Padua
Carole Davis, 78, St. Matthew Cathedral
Yvonne Foss, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral
Dorothy Kazmierzak, 92, St. Anthony de Padua
Mary Kloska, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral
Benny S. Stopczynski, 89, Holy Family
Larry M. Trzaskowski, 71, Holy Family
Beverly Urban, 57, St. John the Baptist
Pam VanHuffel, 73, St. Matthew Cathedral
Warsaw
Mildred F. Finlon, 91, Sacred Heart
Katie Svinarich, 88, Sacred Heart
Waterloo
Albert Lee Carpenter, 90, St. Michael the Archangel
