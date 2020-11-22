Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
November 22, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 22, 2020

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Arcola

Carl Gruettert, 90, St. Patrick

Decatur

Gladys A. Braden, 103, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Vera Meadows, 106, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Mary Nist, 80, St. Vincent de Paul

Richard Pfister, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Marilyn J. Rollins, 90, St. Jude

James Roussey, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Josephine Russo, 107, St. Vincent de Paul

Sylvia Waltemath, 87, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 

James Wrixon, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Harold D. Rittenhouse, 80, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Margaret VanNevel, 63, St. Monica

Joe Zappia, 92, St. Monica

Monroeville

Agnes M. Dawson, 97, St. Rose of Lima

South Bend

Laura Carpenter, 96, St. Matthew Cathedral

George D. Desmarais, 87, Holy Family

James Greene, 63, St. Matthew Cathedral

KennethJ. Kowalski, 70, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Cheryl A. Lukasiak, 59, Sacred Heart of Jesus

John Williams, 82, Holy Family

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE