November 22, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 22, 2020
Arcola
Carl Gruettert, 90, St. Patrick
Decatur
Gladys A. Braden, 103, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Vera Meadows, 106, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary Nist, 80, St. Vincent de Paul
Richard Pfister, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Marilyn J. Rollins, 90, St. Jude
James Roussey, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Josephine Russo, 107, St. Vincent de Paul
Sylvia Waltemath, 87, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
James Wrixon, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Harold D. Rittenhouse, 80, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Margaret VanNevel, 63, St. Monica
Joe Zappia, 92, St. Monica
Monroeville
Agnes M. Dawson, 97, St. Rose of Lima
South Bend
Laura Carpenter, 96, St. Matthew Cathedral
George D. Desmarais, 87, Holy Family
James Greene, 63, St. Matthew Cathedral
KennethJ. Kowalski, 70, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Cheryl A. Lukasiak, 59, Sacred Heart of Jesus
John Williams, 82, Holy Family
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.