Rest In Peace: November 18, 2018 Todays Catholic

Auburn

Norman Roark, 87, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Robert J. Heiny, 96, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Lillian M. Bail, 100,

St. Jude

Sara Beach, 32,

St. Vincent de Paul

Notre Dame

Sister Catherine Lash, 99, CSC, Church of Our Lady of Loretto

Carole Moreland, 81, Sacred Heart

Gladys Nowak, 92, Sacred Heart

South Bend

Janet P. Cencelewski, 83, St. John the Baptist

Bridget Brazo. 101,

St. Jude

* * *