November 18, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: November 18, 2018
Auburn
Norman Roark, 87, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Robert J. Heiny, 96, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Lillian M. Bail, 100,
St. Jude
Sara Beach, 32,
St. Vincent de Paul
Notre Dame
Sister Catherine Lash, 99, CSC, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
Carole Moreland, 81, Sacred Heart
Gladys Nowak, 92, Sacred Heart
South Bend
Janet P. Cencelewski, 83, St. John the Baptist
Bridget Brazo. 101,
St. Jude
* * *
