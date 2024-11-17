November 17, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 17, 2024
Auburn
Dorothy Vorndran, 90, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
Vincent Drust, 57, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Ruth Gregory, 84, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Timothy Houser, 65, Queen of Angels
Donald Cuney, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Eleanor France, 98, St. Charles Borromeo
Donald Mason, 81, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Kristi Imbimbo, 46, St. Vincent de Paul
Brent Lambright, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
Thaddeus Morken, 35, St. Vincent de Paul
Richard Stieglitz, 79, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Brittany Scarberry, 35, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Francis Christ, 95, St. Monica
Monroeville
Martha Bradfield, 90, St. Rose of Lima
South Bend
Joan Barth, 93, Christ the King
Mary Clark, 74, Christ the King
Barbara Wesolowski, 92, Christ the King
Marie Stefaniak, 88, Holy Family
Eugene Brzezinski, 82, St. Adalbert
