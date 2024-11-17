Todays Catholic
November 17, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 17, 2024

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Dorothy Vorndran, 90, Immaculate Conception

Bristol

Vincent Drust, 57, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Ruth Gregory, 84, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Timothy Houser, 65, Queen of Angels

Donald Cuney, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Eleanor France, 98, St. Charles Borromeo

Donald Mason, 81, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Kristi Imbimbo, 46, St. Vincent de Paul

Brent Lambright, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

Thaddeus Morken, 35, St. Vincent de Paul

Richard Stieglitz, 79, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Brittany Scarberry, 35, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Francis Christ, 95, St. Monica

Monroeville

Martha Bradfield, 90, St. Rose of Lima

South Bend

Joan Barth, 93, Christ the King

Mary Clark, 74, Christ the King

Barbara Wesolowski, 92, Christ the King

Marie Stefaniak, 88, Holy Family

Eugene Brzezinski, 82, St. Adalbert

* * *

