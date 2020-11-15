November 15, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 15, 2020
Arcola
Rodney D. Mitchell, 79, St. Patrick
Decatur
Carol J. Gase, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Larry Eberle, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Thomas Schrader, 86, St. Charles Borromeo
Robert C. Sorg, 76, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Edward Wene, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Peter Petschauer, 74, St. Pius X
Huntington
Vera G. Johnson, 101, SS. Peter and Paul
South Bend
Robert Brenner, 85, St. Jude
* * *
