November 15, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 15, 2020

Arcola

Rodney D. Mitchell, 79, St. Patrick

Decatur

Carol J. Gase, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Larry Eberle, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Thomas Schrader, 86, St. Charles Borromeo

Robert C. Sorg, 76, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Edward Wene, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Peter Petschauer, 74, St. Pius X

Huntington

Vera G. Johnson, 101, SS. Peter and Paul

South Bend

Robert Brenner, 85, St. Jude

* * *

