November 14, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 14, 2021
Bristol
Mark E. Chapman, 63, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Ruth Beier, 87, St. Charles Borromeo
Regina Schowe, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Miriam Symonds, 91, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Walter Veerkamp, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Robert A. Wagner, 64, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Ronald Jaicomo, 89, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Helen Kuzan, 94, Queen of Peace
Dorothy J. Scheetz, 94, St. Monica
James P. Smith, 89, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Curtis R. Little, 79, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Elaine Baumgartner, 87, St. John the Baptist
Rosa Chavez, 90, St. Casimir
Theresa M. Fansler, Sacred Heart
Wanda Kazmierzak, 90, Holy Family
George Metz, 94, St. John the Baptist
James J. Murphy, 70, Christ the King
Dolores Wisniewski, 77, Holy Family
