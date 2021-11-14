Todays Catholic
November 14, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 14, 2021

Todays Catholic

Bristol

Mark E. Chapman, 63, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Ruth Beier, 87, St. Charles Borromeo

Regina Schowe, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Miriam Symonds, 91, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Walter Veerkamp, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Robert A. Wagner, 64, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Ronald Jaicomo, 89, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Helen Kuzan, 94, Queen of Peace

Dorothy J. Scheetz, 94, St. Monica

James P. Smith, 89, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Curtis R. Little, 79, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Elaine Baumgartner, 87, St. John the Baptist

Rosa Chavez, 90, St. Casimir

Theresa M. Fansler, Sacred Heart

Wanda Kazmierzak, 90, Holy Family

George Metz, 94, St. John the Baptist

James J. Murphy, 70, Christ the King

Dolores Wisniewski, 77, Holy Family

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE