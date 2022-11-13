Todays Catholic
November 13, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 13, 2022

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Mark Buchler, 41, St. Charles Borromeo

Judy Wittkamper, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Margaret Klingenberger, 92, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

David C. Richards Jr, 74, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Kenneth Biggins, 72, St. Pius X

Joseph Carrico, 82, St. Pius X

Charles Foster, 94, St. Pius X

George Herendeen, 86, St. Pius X

Frank Kopsca, 86, St. Pius X

Patricia Ruane, 76, St. Pius X

New Haven

Norman L. Stasell, 86, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Christopher Esbensen, age unknown, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Garrison Haynes, 64, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Bryan Robichaud, 72, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Emery Horvath, Jr.,  82, Holy Cross

Frank Tirotta, 89, Holy Cross

Gerald J Bartkowiak, 93, Holy Family

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE