November 13, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 13, 2022
Fort Wayne
Mark Buchler, 41, St. Charles Borromeo
Judy Wittkamper, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Margaret Klingenberger, 92, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
David C. Richards Jr, 74, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Kenneth Biggins, 72, St. Pius X
Joseph Carrico, 82, St. Pius X
Charles Foster, 94, St. Pius X
George Herendeen, 86, St. Pius X
Frank Kopsca, 86, St. Pius X
Patricia Ruane, 76, St. Pius X
New Haven
Norman L. Stasell, 86, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Christopher Esbensen, age unknown, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Garrison Haynes, 64, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Bryan Robichaud, 72, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Emery Horvath, Jr., 82, Holy Cross
Frank Tirotta, 89, Holy Cross
Gerald J Bartkowiak, 93, Holy Family
