November 8, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 11, 2020
Decatur
Violet M. Buchan, 1 month, St. Mary of the Assumption
Jose B. Berlanga, 68, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Phyllis J. Grady, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Eugene Bianco, 82, St. Pius X
Huntington
Jane R. Stoffel, 97, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Betty Bobson, 94, St. Bavo
New Haven
William J. Farina, 78, St. John the Baptist
Jerome Nichter, 93, St. John the Baptist
Roanoke
Cletus Fritz, 86, St. Joseph
South Bend
Lois M. Widmar, 81, Christ the King
Barbara A. Zakrzewski, 81, Holy Family
Waterloo
Michael K. McDowell, 68, St. Michael the Archangel
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.