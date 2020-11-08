Todays Catholic
November 8, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 11, 2020

Decatur

Violet M. Buchan, 1 month, St. Mary of the Assumption

Jose B. Berlanga, 68, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Phyllis J. Grady, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Eugene Bianco, 82, St. Pius X

Huntington

Jane R. Stoffel, 97, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Betty Bobson, 94, St. Bavo

New Haven

William J. Farina, 78, St. John the Baptist

Jerome Nichter, 93, St. John the Baptist

Roanoke

Cletus Fritz, 86, St. Joseph

South Bend

Lois M. Widmar, 81, Christ the King

Barbara A. Zakrzewski, 81, Holy Family

Waterloo

Michael K. McDowell, 68, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

