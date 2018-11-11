November 11, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: November 11, 2018
Donaldson
Sister Julia Huelskamp, PHJC, Ancilia Domini Chapel
Fort Wayne
Jacqueline Ann Hilker, 89, St. Charles Borromeo
Thomas F. Huth, 69, Our Lady of Good Hope
Carol Dunn, 74, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
Arthur Chlebowski, 89, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Mary Kay Bogan, 82, St. Joseph
Dolores Verbeke, 85, St. Bavo
South Bend
L. Lucille Hazen, 95, Christ the King
Frederick G. Kagel, 95, Christ the King
Florence A. Haney, 93, Christ the King
Walkerton
Merry Anne Cooper, 66, St. Patrick
Wabash
Lawrence Eugene Coon, 63, St. Bernard
Waterloo
Gregory Leo Zenk, 83, St. Michael the Archangel
