November 11, 2018 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace: November 11, 2018

Donaldson

Sister Julia Huelskamp, PHJC, Ancilia Domini Chapel

Fort Wayne

Jacqueline Ann Hilker, 89, St. Charles Borromeo

Thomas F. Huth, 69, Our Lady of Good Hope

Carol Dunn, 74, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

Arthur Chlebowski, 89, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Mary Kay Bogan, 82, St. Joseph

Dolores Verbeke, 85, St. Bavo

South Bend

L. Lucille Hazen, 95, Christ the King

Frederick G. Kagel, 95, Christ the King

Florence A.  Haney, 93, Christ the King

Walkerton

Merry Anne Cooper, 66, St. Patrick

Wabash

Lawrence Eugene Coon, 63, St. Bernard

Waterloo

Gregory Leo Zenk, 83, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

