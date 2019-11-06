November 6, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 10, 2019
Decatur
Victor E. Ramirez, 65, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Thomas J. Blee, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope
Shirley Biggs, 80, Our Lady of Good Hope
Edward G. Gill, 69, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Helen Masanz, 96, St. Charles
Ruth Offerle, 95, St. Therese
Deborah Gergers, 70, St. Jude
Granger
Mary Ellen Brennan, 91, St. Pius X
Huntington
Melody Joyce, 81, SS. Peter and Paul
Sister Mary Adele Massaro, OLVM, 94, Victory Noll
Mishawaka
Loretta Johnson, 93, St. Bavo
South Bend
Alice Bystry, 93, Holy Family
Shirley Nolan, 90, Holy Family
Sylvia Thilman, 97, St. Anthony de Padua
Melbadeane Koz, 95, St. Anthony de Padua
Waterloo
Audrey J. Millis, 82, St. Michael the Archangel
