November 6, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 10, 2019

Decatur

Victor E. Ramirez, 65, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort  Wayne

Thomas J. Blee, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope

Shirley Biggs, 80, Our Lady of Good Hope

Edward G. Gill, 69, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Helen Masanz, 96, St. Charles

Ruth Offerle, 95, St. Therese

Deborah Gergers, 70, St. Jude

Granger

Mary Ellen Brennan, 91, St. Pius X

Huntington

Melody Joyce, 81, SS. Peter and Paul

Sister Mary Adele Massaro, OLVM, 94, Victory Noll

Mishawaka

Loretta Johnson, 93, St. Bavo

South Bend

Alice Bystry, 93, Holy Family

Shirley Nolan, 90, Holy Family

Sylvia Thilman, 97, St. Anthony de Padua

Melbadeane Koz, 95, St. Anthony de Padua

Waterloo

Audrey J. Millis, 82, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

