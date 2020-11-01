November 1, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 1, 2020
Auburn
Betty Deininger, 91, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Lois E. Dennis, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Wendy Gonzales, 46, St. Vincent de Paul
Charles Porter, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Jeanne Burke, 83, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Phyllis Catanzarite, 86, St. Joseph
Charliene Johnson, 77, St. Joseph
Gabrielle Poikus, 96, St. Joseph
South Bend
Denny Hanback, 74, St. Matthew Cathedral
Jack E. Maciejewski, 92, Holy Family
Robert Prue, 90, Holy Cross
Delores Storm, 88, St. Jude
Waterloo
Richard L. Johnson, 80, St. Michael the Archangel
Myra Pfefferkorn, 92, St. Michael the Archangel
