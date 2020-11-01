Todays Catholic
November 1, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 1, 2020

Auburn

Betty Deininger, 91, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Lois E. Dennis, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Wendy Gonzales, 46, St. Vincent de Paul

Charles Porter, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Jeanne Burke, 83, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Phyllis Catanzarite, 86, St. Joseph

Charliene Johnson, 77, St. Joseph

Gabrielle Poikus, 96, St. Joseph

South Bend

Denny Hanback, 74, St. Matthew Cathedral

Jack E. Maciejewski, 92, Holy Family

Robert Prue, 90, Holy Cross

Delores Storm, 88, St. Jude

Waterloo

Richard L. Johnson, 80, St. Michael the Archangel

Myra Pfefferkorn, 92, St. Michael the Archangel

