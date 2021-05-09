Todays Catholic
May 9, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 9, 2021

Fort Wayne

Dorothy L. Faurote, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Patricia A. Howard, 78, St. Vincent de Paul

Peter James, 42, St. Charles Borromeo

Maria Kranjc, 97, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Matthew Payton, 55, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Agnes Fry, 94, St. Monica

Tom Teeter, 82, St. Monica

South Bend

Judith M. Cytacki, 73, St. Jude

John Dzierla, 98, Christ the King

Patricia Fewell, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral

Anthony M. Herczeg, 84, Holy Family

Suzanne E. Klein, 70, Holy Family

Ursula M. Sharafinski, 96, St. Adalbert

Warsaw

Dr. Leonora Noel, 86, Sacred Heart

Waterloo

Ruth J. Richter, 96, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

