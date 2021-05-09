May 9, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 9, 2021
Fort Wayne
Dorothy L. Faurote, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Patricia A. Howard, 78, St. Vincent de Paul
Peter James, 42, St. Charles Borromeo
Maria Kranjc, 97, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Matthew Payton, 55, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Agnes Fry, 94, St. Monica
Tom Teeter, 82, St. Monica
South Bend
Judith M. Cytacki, 73, St. Jude
John Dzierla, 98, Christ the King
Patricia Fewell, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral
Anthony M. Herczeg, 84, Holy Family
Suzanne E. Klein, 70, Holy Family
Ursula M. Sharafinski, 96, St. Adalbert
Warsaw
Dr. Leonora Noel, 86, Sacred Heart
Waterloo
Ruth J. Richter, 96, St. Michael the Archangel
