May 8, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 8, 2022
Bristol
Kenneth G. Ernsberger II, 78, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
David W. Tomlinson, 76, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Pauline C. Blocker, 95, SS. Peter and Paul
South Bend
John Cybulskis, 75, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Loraine Dodd, 89, St. John the Baptist
Calvis Mayfield, Jr., 91, St. John the Baptist
Theresa Niedbalski, 92, St. John the Baptist
John Szabo, 88. St. John the Baptist
* * *
