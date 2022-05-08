Todays Catholic
May 8, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 8, 2022

Todays Catholic

Bristol

Kenneth G. Ernsberger II, 78, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

David W. Tomlinson, 76, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Pauline C. Blocker, 95, SS. Peter and Paul

South Bend

John Cybulskis, 75, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Loraine Dodd, 89, St. John the Baptist

Calvis Mayfield, Jr., 91, St. John the Baptist

Theresa Niedbalski, 92, St. John the Baptist

John Szabo, 88. St. John the Baptist

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE