May 5, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 5, 2019
Bremen
Richard Monhaut, 89, St. Dominic
Elkhart
Eric G. Schmidt, 42, St. Vincent de Paul
John A. Zemlicka, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Michael J. Ivagnilio, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Jennifer Dillon, 47, St. Jude
Joseph Fenker, 87, St. Jude
Richard Mulpagano, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Marshall Didier, 97, Most Precious Blood
Granger
Roger Gurthet, 89, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
John Derksen, Jr., 84, St. Bavo
South Bend
Leo Despres, 87, St. Therese, Little Flower
William Farmer, 87, St. Therese, Little Flower
Connie Hunt, 84, Christ the King
Bonnie Kay Strycker, 71, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Germaine A. Meert, 81, Holy Family
Stanley H. Borlik, 92, Holy Family
Michael D. Sulentic, 40, Holy Family
Warsaw
Anton J. Schwartz, 90, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.