May 5, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 5, 2019

Bremen

Richard Monhaut, 89, St. Dominic

Elkhart

Eric G. Schmidt, 42, St. Vincent de Paul

John A. Zemlicka, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Michael J. Ivagnilio, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Jennifer Dillon, 47, St. Jude

Joseph Fenker, 87, St. Jude

Richard Mulpagano, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Marshall Didier, 97, Most Precious Blood

Granger

Roger Gurthet, 89, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

John Derksen, Jr., 84, St.  Bavo

South Bend

Leo Despres, 87, St. Therese, Little Flower

William Farmer, 87, St. Therese, Little Flower

Connie Hunt, 84, Christ the King

Bonnie Kay Strycker, 71, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Germaine A. Meert, 81, Holy Family

Stanley H. Borlik, 92, Holy Family

Michael D. Sulentic,  40, Holy Family

Warsaw

Anton J. Schwartz, 90, Sacred Heart

* * *

