May 31, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 31, 2020
Fort Wayne
Don Pruden, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Patrick Ripley, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
Angeline Weins, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Decatur
Wanda L. Gilliland, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption
Granger
Raymond Niedbala, 79, St. Pius X
Joseph Pataluch, 94, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Mark Huffman, 62, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Edward K. Anderson, 90, Christ the King
Donald Andrzejewski, 87, St. Anthony de Padua
Irene D. Chwalek, 87, Holy Family
Daniel Custer, 73, Holy Cross
Kathi Lu Gill, 66, Holy Cross
Colleen Hopkins, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral
Chesterine Kuchowicz, 100, Holy Family
Richard Miller, 87, St. Matthew Cathedral
Joseph C. Neuklis, 82, Christ the King
James Oleksak, 70, St. Matthew Cathedral
Martha Pilarski, 87, Holy Family
Abraham Plummer, 3 days, Holy Family
Alphonsena Ruszkowski, 94, St. Anthony de Padua
Marcia Ann Sekendy, 75, Holy Family
Evelyn Shilts, 83, St. John the Baptist
Norma Wlodarek, 79, Holy Family
