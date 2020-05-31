Todays Catholic
May 31, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 31, 2020

Fort Wayne

Don Pruden, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Patrick Ripley, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

Angeline Weins, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Decatur

Wanda L. Gilliland, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption

Granger

Raymond Niedbala, 79, St. Pius X

Joseph Pataluch, 94, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Mark Huffman, 62, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Edward K. Anderson, 90, Christ the King

Donald Andrzejewski, 87, St. Anthony de Padua

Irene D. Chwalek, 87, Holy Family

Daniel Custer, 73, Holy Cross

Kathi Lu Gill, 66, Holy Cross

Colleen Hopkins, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral

Chesterine Kuchowicz, 100, Holy Family

Richard Miller, 87, St. Matthew Cathedral

Joseph C. Neuklis, 82, Christ the King

James Oleksak, 70, St. Matthew Cathedral

Martha Pilarski, 87, Holy Family

Abraham Plummer, 3 days, Holy Family

Alphonsena Ruszkowski, 94, St. Anthony de Padua

Marcia Ann Sekendy, 75, Holy Family

Evelyn Shilts, 83, St. John the Baptist

Norma Wlodarek, 79, Holy Family

