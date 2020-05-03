Todays Catholic
May 3, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 3, 2020

Arcola

Norman Burkett, 64, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Elfreda Anderson, 88, St. Patrick 

Beatrice Markley, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Phyllis Reed, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Dawn Rojics, 48, St. Pius X

South Bend

Joe Gerow, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral

Mary Ann Goepfrich, 67, St. Matthew Cathedral

George Listenberger, 87, St. Matthew Cathedral

RaeMarie Matt, 63, St. Matthew Cathedral

Mary Lou Thomas, 93, St. Matthew Cathedral

Florian Tyl, 96, Christ the King

* * *

