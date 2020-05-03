May 3, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 3, 2020
Arcola
Norman Burkett, 64, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Elfreda Anderson, 88, St. Patrick
Beatrice Markley, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Phyllis Reed, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Dawn Rojics, 48, St. Pius X
South Bend
Joe Gerow, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral
Mary Ann Goepfrich, 67, St. Matthew Cathedral
George Listenberger, 87, St. Matthew Cathedral
RaeMarie Matt, 63, St. Matthew Cathedral
Mary Lou Thomas, 93, St. Matthew Cathedral
Florian Tyl, 96, Christ the King
* * *
