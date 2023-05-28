May 28, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 28, 2023
Bristol
Peter Konecny, 67, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Jeffrey Stineburg, 80, Queen of Angels
Elaine Albert, 87, St. Peter
Sandra Rager, 85, St. Peter
Mary “Jody” Schowe, 102, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Douglas H. Brown, 54, St. John the Evangelist
Monica A. Cherniak, 89, St. John the Evangelist
Mishawaka
Robert Lehner, 96, Queen of Peace
James Rodts, 75, St. Bavo
Notre Dame
Sister M. Rose Anne, 89, Church of Loretto
South Bend
Albert E. DeRoo, 90, Christ the King
John R. Wegh, 88, Sacred Heart of Jesus
