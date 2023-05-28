Todays Catholic
May 28, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 28, 2023

Todays Catholic

Bristol

Peter Konecny, 67, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne 

Jeffrey Stineburg, 80, Queen of Angels

Elaine Albert, 87, St. Peter

Sandra Rager, 85, St. Peter

Mary “Jody” Schowe, 102, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Douglas H. Brown, 54, St. John the Evangelist

Monica A. Cherniak, 89, St. John the Evangelist

Mishawaka

Robert Lehner, 96, Queen of Peace

James Rodts, 75, St. Bavo

Notre Dame

Sister M. Rose Anne, 89, Church of Loretto

South Bend 

Albert E. DeRoo, 90, Christ the King

John R. Wegh, 88, Sacred Heart of Jesus

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE