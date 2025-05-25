May 25, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 25, 2025
Auburn
Donald Lauer, 62, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Christine Till, 62, St. Joseph- Hessen Cassel
Betty Wood, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Gary Kiemnec, 77, St. Pius X
Stanley Konopka, 82, St. Pius X
New Haven
Gene P. Buzzard, 91, St. John the Baptist
Daniel N. Trabel, 74, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Sister Joann Havelka, CSC, 92, Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Scarlett Cabanaw, 51, Christ the King
Richard D. Jasinski, 92, Holy Family
Mary Jo Plencner, 90, Holy Family
Sr. Valeria C. Foltz, OLVM, 105, Heritage Point Applegate Chapel
