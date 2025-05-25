Todays Catholic
May 25, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 25, 2025

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Donald Lauer, 62, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Christine Till, 62, St. Joseph- Hessen Cassel

Betty Wood, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Gary Kiemnec, 77, St. Pius X

Stanley Konopka, 82, St. Pius X

New Haven

Gene P. Buzzard, 91, St. John the Baptist

Daniel N. Trabel, 74, St. John the Baptist

Notre Dame

Sister Joann Havelka, CSC, 92, Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Scarlett Cabanaw, 51, Christ the King

Richard D. Jasinski, 92, Holy Family

Mary Jo Plencner, 90, Holy Family

Sr. Valeria C. Foltz, OLVM, 105, Heritage Point Applegate Chapel

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE