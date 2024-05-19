Todays Catholic
May 19, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 19, 2025

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Vicki Hinen, 56, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Patricia Witham, 85, St. Jude

Virginia Ertelt, 89, St. Vincent de Paul

Garrett

Veronica M. Cattell, 95, St. Joseph

Patricia A. Graves, 91, St. Joseph

Granger

Wendy Murphy, 56, St. Pius X

Robert Wolf, 76, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Elsie DeMeulenaere, 100, Queen of Peace

New Carlisle

Richard Kovach, 90, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Samuel Zurbuch, 22, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Michael Andrzejewski, 77, St. Mathew Cathedral

Dorothy Matthys, 93, Holy Family

Helen Hoffman, 72, St. Casmir

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE