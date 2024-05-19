May 19, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 19, 2025
Arcola
Vicki Hinen, 56, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Patricia Witham, 85, St. Jude
Virginia Ertelt, 89, St. Vincent de Paul
Garrett
Veronica M. Cattell, 95, St. Joseph
Patricia A. Graves, 91, St. Joseph
Granger
Wendy Murphy, 56, St. Pius X
Robert Wolf, 76, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Elsie DeMeulenaere, 100, Queen of Peace
New Carlisle
Richard Kovach, 90, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Samuel Zurbuch, 22, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Michael Andrzejewski, 77, St. Mathew Cathedral
Dorothy Matthys, 93, Holy Family
Helen Hoffman, 72, St. Casmir
