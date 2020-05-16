Francie Hogan
May 16, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 17, 2020

Elkhart

Pearl Boling, 98, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Eugene A. Frisch Jr., 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Betty Z. Woods, 93, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Huntington

Dave A. Herber, 63, SS. Peter and Paul

Arnetta R. Hunnicutt, 90, SS. Peter and Paul

Sister Joseph Ann Kostka, OLMV, 93, Our Lady of Victory Chapel

Nancy A. McNamara, 85, SS. Peter and Paul

South Bend

Marilyn F. Bartkowiak, 81, St. Jude

Richard Miller, 87, St. Matthew Cathedral

Deacon Ervin Kuspa, 90, St. Adalbert

* * *

