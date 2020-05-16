May 16, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 17, 2020
Elkhart
Pearl Boling, 98, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Eugene A. Frisch Jr., 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Betty Z. Woods, 93, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Huntington
Dave A. Herber, 63, SS. Peter and Paul
Arnetta R. Hunnicutt, 90, SS. Peter and Paul
Sister Joseph Ann Kostka, OLMV, 93, Our Lady of Victory Chapel
Nancy A. McNamara, 85, SS. Peter and Paul
South Bend
Marilyn F. Bartkowiak, 81, St. Jude
Richard Miller, 87, St. Matthew Cathedral
Deacon Ervin Kuspa, 90, St. Adalbert
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.