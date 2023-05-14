May 14, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 14, 2023
Auburn
Glen Newcomer, 90, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Vaughn Crabtree, 74, St. Charles Borromeo
James Kelker, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Henry Peter Najdeski, 52, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
George Goodman, 91, St. Jude
David Lawrence, 83, St. Jude
Dorothy Westendorf, 91, St. Jude
Charles Winans, 92, St. Jude
Patricia Leksich, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Jay Leonard, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
New Haven
Herman J. Schnelker, 81, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Joseph A. Yorey, 90, Christ the King
Bernardino Vela Herrera, 55, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Howard W. Fleck, 92, St. Bernard
