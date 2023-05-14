Todays Catholic
May 14, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 14, 2023

Auburn

Glen Newcomer, 90, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Vaughn Crabtree, 74, St. Charles Borromeo

James Kelker, 81, St. Charles Borromeo

Henry Peter Najdeski, 52, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

George Goodman, 91, St. Jude

David Lawrence, 83, St. Jude

Dorothy Westendorf, 91, St. Jude

Charles Winans, 92, St. Jude

Patricia Leksich, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Jay Leonard, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

New Haven

Herman J. Schnelker, 81, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Joseph A. Yorey, 90, Christ the King

Bernardino Vela Herrera, 55, St. Adalbert

Wabash

Howard W. Fleck, 92, St. Bernard

* * *

