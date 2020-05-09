May 9, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 10, 2020
Auburn
Margaret A. Ellert, 88, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Norma C. Elzey, 93, St. Mary of the Assumption
David E. Tester, 68, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Grace Gardt, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
John A. Kinder, 51, St. Vincent de Paul
James A. Schindler, 86, St. Peter
LaGrange
Anne C. Patka, 70, St. Joseph
Mishawaka
Janette Mickels, 89, St. Monica
Brian Siqueira, 71, St. Monica
South Bend
Veronica Pawlak, 92, St. Anthony de Padua
Rose Spalding, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral
Sharon Taghon, 78, Holy Cross
