Rest in Peace: May 10, 2020 Francie Hogan Page Designer

Auburn

Margaret A. Ellert, 88, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Norma C. Elzey, 93, St. Mary of the Assumption

David E. Tester, 68, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Grace Gardt, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

John A. Kinder, 51, St. Vincent de Paul

James A. Schindler, 86, St. Peter

LaGrange

Anne C. Patka, 70, St. Joseph

Mishawaka

Janette Mickels, 89, St. Monica

Brian Siqueira, 71, St. Monica

South Bend

Veronica Pawlak, 92, St. Anthony de Padua

Rose Spalding, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral

Sharon Taghon, 78, Holy Cross

* * *