March 7, 2026 // Local
Rest in Peace: March 8, 2026
Mishawaka
Peter Leveque, 76, Queen of Peace
Mary Moser, 91, Queen of Peace
Florence Chapman, 93, St. Joseph
Michael DeBroka, 85, St. Joseph
Thomas DeClark, 83, St. Joseph
Tom Lyvers, 72, St. Joseph
Joan Richard, 88, St. Joseph
Barbara Sommer, 83, St. Joseph
Rosemary Sterzik, 98, St. Joseph
Richard Swiental, 67, St. Joseph
Patricia Van Lue, 100, St. Joseph
New Haven
Sandra Hale, 67, St. John the Baptist
Plymouth
Barbara Danielson, 89, St. Michael
Rex Hummel, 72, St. Michael
Julian Keiser, 90, St. Michael
Shirley Shook, 83, St. Michael
Linda Verhaeghe, 80, St. Michael
South Bend
David J. Hume III, 82. St. John the Baptist
Walkerton
Sharon LaPara, 78, St. Patrick
Send obituaries to [email protected].
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.