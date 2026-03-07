Todays Catholic
March 7, 2026 // Local

Rest in Peace: March 8, 2026

Todays Catholic

Mishawaka

Peter Leveque, 76, Queen of Peace

Mary Moser, 91, Queen of Peace

Florence Chapman, 93, St. Joseph

Michael DeBroka, 85, St. Joseph

Thomas DeClark, 83, St. Joseph

Tom Lyvers, 72, St. Joseph

Joan Richard, 88, St. Joseph

Barbara Sommer, 83, St. Joseph

Rosemary Sterzik, 98, St. Joseph

Richard Swiental, 67, St. Joseph

Patricia Van Lue, 100, St. Joseph

New Haven

Sandra Hale, 67, St. John the Baptist

Plymouth

Barbara Danielson, 89, St. Michael

Rex Hummel, 72, St. Michael

Julian Keiser, 90, St. Michael

Shirley Shook, 83, St. Michael

Linda Verhaeghe, 80, St. Michael

South Bend

David J. Hume III, 82. St. John the Baptist

Walkerton

Sharon LaPara, 78, St. Patrick

 

Send obituaries to [email protected].

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE