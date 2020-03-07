March 7, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 8, 2020
Angola
Paul Kocsis, 80, St. Anthony of Padua
Marjorie E. Leaders, 94, St. Anthony of Padua
Arcola
Mary Swenda, 93, St. Patrick
Decatur
Juan M. Huereca, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption
David L. Kable, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption
Rozann M. Kwasneski, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption
Lois R. Rumschlag, 93, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Marie Doherty, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Rosemarie Gentile, 94, Our Lady of Good Hope
Lawrence Martin, 82, Most Precious Blood
Teresa Miller, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary Myers, 62, Most Precious Blood
Mishawaka
Richard Baldwin, 83, St. Monica
South Bend
Donald Aranowski, 93, Holy Cross
Juandalyn Bridges, 57, Holy Cross
Leon S. Olaski, 84, St. Jude
Karol Pasierbowicz, 84, Christ the King
Steven Romanski, 59, Holy Family
Wabash
Darlene S. Schnabel, 80, St. Bernard
Joyce E. Tester, 77, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.