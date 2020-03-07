Todays Catholic
March 7, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 8, 2020

Angola

Paul Kocsis, 80, St. Anthony of Padua

Marjorie E. Leaders, 94, St. Anthony of Padua

Arcola

Mary Swenda, 93, St. Patrick

Decatur

Juan M. Huereca, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption

David L. Kable, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption

Rozann M. Kwasneski, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption

Lois R. Rumschlag, 93, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Marie Doherty, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Rosemarie Gentile, 94, Our Lady of Good Hope

Lawrence Martin, 82, Most Precious Blood

Teresa Miller, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Mary Myers, 62, Most Precious Blood

Mishawaka

Richard Baldwin, 83, St. Monica

South Bend

Donald Aranowski, 93, Holy Cross

Juandalyn Bridges, 57, Holy Cross

Leon S. Olaski, 84, St. Jude

Karol Pasierbowicz, 84, Christ the King

Steven Romanski, 59, Holy Family

Wabash

Darlene S. Schnabel, 80, St. Bernard

Joyce E. Tester, 77, St. Bernard

