Francie Hogan
Page Designer
March 1, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 3, 2019

Page Designer

Decatur

M. Virginia Schurger, 99, St. Mary of the Assumption

Jerry L. Urick, 53, St. Mary of the Assumption

Edward L. Linder, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Barbara J. Work, 81, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

John Edward McNamara, 82, Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel

Paul Elmer Ripley, 95, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

James L. Jarvis, 82, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Richard J. Miller, 96, St. Charles Borromeo

Gloria Salamone, 83,  St. Charles Borromeo

Ronald Reiling, 82, St. Charles Borromeo

Huntington

Ardella Reust, 91, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Virginia Grzeskwiak, 94, St. Joseph

Barbara Morian, 79, St. Joseph

Bernadette Micinski, 89, St. Joseph

John Trovatore, 91, St. Joseph

Madeleine Van Zant, 105, St. Joseph

South Bend

Sophie Rhodes, 89, Holy Family

Richard Borkowski, 68, Holy Family

Elizabeth Meiszberg, 83, Holy Family

Theresa VanOverberghe, 76, Holy Family

Alvin Wagnerowski, 78, Holy Family

Rick Gerbasich, 66, Holy Family

Warsaw

Ron Everson, 70,  Sacred Heart

Mary Lou Baker, 89, Sacred Heart

Leonard Ray Draving, 85, Sacred Heart

Waterloo

Lesa Jade Wilson, 58, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

