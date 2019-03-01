March 1, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 3, 2019
Decatur
M. Virginia Schurger, 99, St. Mary of the Assumption
Jerry L. Urick, 53, St. Mary of the Assumption
Edward L. Linder, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Barbara J. Work, 81, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
John Edward McNamara, 82, Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel
Paul Elmer Ripley, 95, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
James L. Jarvis, 82, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Richard J. Miller, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Gloria Salamone, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
Ronald Reiling, 82, St. Charles Borromeo
Huntington
Ardella Reust, 91, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Virginia Grzeskwiak, 94, St. Joseph
Barbara Morian, 79, St. Joseph
Bernadette Micinski, 89, St. Joseph
John Trovatore, 91, St. Joseph
Madeleine Van Zant, 105, St. Joseph
South Bend
Sophie Rhodes, 89, Holy Family
Richard Borkowski, 68, Holy Family
Elizabeth Meiszberg, 83, Holy Family
Theresa VanOverberghe, 76, Holy Family
Alvin Wagnerowski, 78, Holy Family
Rick Gerbasich, 66, Holy Family
Warsaw
Ron Everson, 70, Sacred Heart
Mary Lou Baker, 89, Sacred Heart
Leonard Ray Draving, 85, Sacred Heart
Waterloo
Lesa Jade Wilson, 58, St. Michael the Archangel
