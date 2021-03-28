Rest in Peace: March 28, 2021 Todays Catholic

Auburn

Mary Crouch, 94, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Supatra Boacheon, 71, St. Jude

Mary A. Brown, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Richard C. Gabriel, 72, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Alisa A. Kinzer, 46, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Kevin Laisure, 67, St. Jude

Charlotte A. Smith, 91, Cathedral of the

Immaculate Conception

Daniel R. Thurber, 75, Our Lady of Good Hope

Luise M. Vonderhaar, 77, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Father Phillip Widmann, 79, St. Peter

Granger

Rita M. Egenhoefer, 76, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Mary Van Ooteghem, 94, St. Bavo

Father Edward Ruetz, 95

South Bend

Helen Basker, 99, St Anthony de Padua

John B. Scheibelhut, 74, St. Anthony de Padua

Genevieve A. Wiktor, 101, St. Jude

Warsaw

Julia Boxell, 84, Sacred Heart

Rodolfo Marzan, 78, Sacred Heart

David Riehle, 80, Sacred Heart

Edward W. Sexton, 52, Sacred Heart

* * *