Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
March 28, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 28, 2021

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Auburn

Mary Crouch, 94, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Supatra Boacheon, 71, St. Jude

Mary A. Brown, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Richard C. Gabriel, 72, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Alisa A. Kinzer, 46, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Kevin Laisure, 67, St. Jude

Charlotte A. Smith, 91, Cathedral of the
Immaculate Conception 

Daniel R. Thurber, 75, Our Lady of Good Hope

Luise M. Vonderhaar, 77, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Father Phillip Widmann, 79, St. Peter

Granger

Rita M. Egenhoefer, 76, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Mary Van Ooteghem, 94, St. Bavo

Father Edward Ruetz, 95

South Bend

Helen  Basker, 99, St Anthony de Padua

John B. Scheibelhut, 74, St. Anthony de Padua

Genevieve A. Wiktor, 101, St. Jude

Warsaw

Julia Boxell, 84, Sacred Heart

Rodolfo Marzan, 78, Sacred Heart

David Riehle, 80, Sacred Heart 

Edward W. Sexton, 52, Sacred Heart

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE