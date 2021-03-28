March 28, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 28, 2021
Auburn
Mary Crouch, 94, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Supatra Boacheon, 71, St. Jude
Mary A. Brown, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Richard C. Gabriel, 72, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Alisa A. Kinzer, 46, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Kevin Laisure, 67, St. Jude
Charlotte A. Smith, 91, Cathedral of the
Immaculate Conception
Daniel R. Thurber, 75, Our Lady of Good Hope
Luise M. Vonderhaar, 77, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Father Phillip Widmann, 79, St. Peter
Granger
Rita M. Egenhoefer, 76, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Mary Van Ooteghem, 94, St. Bavo
Father Edward Ruetz, 95
South Bend
Helen Basker, 99, St Anthony de Padua
John B. Scheibelhut, 74, St. Anthony de Padua
Genevieve A. Wiktor, 101, St. Jude
Warsaw
Julia Boxell, 84, Sacred Heart
Rodolfo Marzan, 78, Sacred Heart
David Riehle, 80, Sacred Heart
Edward W. Sexton, 52, Sacred Heart
