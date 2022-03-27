March 27, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 27, 2022
Angola
Doris Parrish, 74, St. Anthony of Padua
Albert Remenicky, 95, St. Anthony of Padua
Joseph V. Shively, 90, St. Anthony of Padua
Dorothy Stearns, 85, St. Anthony of Padua
Curtis D. Anderson, 90, St. Paul Chapel
Auburn
Jack Dold, 85, Immaculate Conception
Bremen
Betty Winslow, 81, St. Dominic
Fort Wayne
Suzann Hans, 72, Queen of Angels
Jon R. Lassus, 61, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Sister Mary Ann Fox, 83, St. Jude
New Carlisle
Paula Heiser, 76, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Sharon M. Shea, 73, St. John the Baptist
Kathleen T. Talbott, 90, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Isobel Adamson, 87, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
David Towner, 93, Christ the King
Amparo Martinez, 93, St. Adalbert
Robert Price, 93, St. Anthony de Padua
Joan Mooney, 91, St. John the Baptist
