March 27, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 27, 2022

Angola

Doris Parrish, 74, St. Anthony of Padua

Albert Remenicky, 95, St. Anthony of Padua

Joseph V. Shively, 90, St. Anthony of Padua

Dorothy Stearns, 85, St. Anthony of Padua

Curtis D. Anderson, 90, St. Paul Chapel

Auburn

Jack Dold, 85, Immaculate Conception

Bremen

Betty Winslow, 81, St. Dominic

Fort Wayne

Suzann Hans, 72, Queen of Angels

Jon R. Lassus, 61, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Sister Mary Ann Fox, 83, St. Jude

New Carlisle

Paula Heiser, 76, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Sharon M. Shea, 73, St. John the Baptist

Kathleen T. Talbott, 90, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Isobel Adamson, 87, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

David Towner, 93, Christ the King 

Amparo Martinez, 93, St. Adalbert

Robert Price, 93, St. Anthony de Padua

Joan Mooney, 91, St. John the Baptist

* * *

