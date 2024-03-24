Todays Catholic
March 24, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace: March 24, 2024

Fort Wayne

Mary Ellen Nolte, 74, St. Mary Mother of God

Lynn Paul Martin, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Margie Ann Morgan, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Walter Hap, 86, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Benita Bickel, 82, St. Monica

New Carlisle

Delphine Ladewski, 95, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Raymond Schukel, 81, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Joseph Tanzosh, 71, Christ the King

Terry Cline, 73, St. Adalbert

James Palus, 92, St. Adalbert

* * *

