March 24, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: March 24, 2024
Fort Wayne
Mary Ellen Nolte, 74, St. Mary Mother of God
Lynn Paul Martin, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Margie Ann Morgan, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Walter Hap, 86, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Benita Bickel, 82, St. Monica
New Carlisle
Delphine Ladewski, 95, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Raymond Schukel, 81, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Joseph Tanzosh, 71, Christ the King
Terry Cline, 73, St. Adalbert
James Palus, 92, St. Adalbert
* * *
