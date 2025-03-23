March 23, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 23, 2025
Fort Wayne
Sylvia Porsch, 79, Queen of Angels
Granger
Alexandra Espinoza, 76, St. Pius X
Ronald Fabiszak, 87, St. Pius X
Shelby Mittendorf, 87, St. Pius X
Lois Jane Stimple, 91, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Anna Long, 84, Queen of Peace
Father Barry C. England, 82, St. Bavo
Norbert Rethlake, 93, St. Bavo
Ross Portolese, 101, St. Monica
New Haven
Darrell A. Boothby, 79, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Darrell J. Pulling, Jr., 74, Holy Cross
* * *
