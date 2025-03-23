Todays Catholic
March 23, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 23, 2025

Fort Wayne

Sylvia Porsch, 79, Queen of Angels

Granger

Alexandra Espinoza, 76, St. Pius X

Ronald Fabiszak, 87, St. Pius X

Shelby Mittendorf, 87, St. Pius X

Lois Jane Stimple, 91, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Anna Long, 84, Queen of Peace

Father Barry C. England, 82, St. Bavo

Norbert Rethlake, 93, St. Bavo

Ross Portolese, 101, St. Monica

New Haven

Darrell A. Boothby, 79, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Darrell J. Pulling, Jr., 74, Holy Cross

* * *

