Rest in Peace: March 21, 2021 Todays Catholic

Bristol

Shirley M. Miller, 84, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Joseph C. Serafino, 93, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Decatur

Mary A. Braun, 87, St. Mary of the Assumption

Dorothy J. Murphy, 96, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Sharon Gajdos, 73, Our Lady of Good Hope

John J. Klingenberger, 69, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel

Elmer Lauer, 92, Our Lady of Good Hope

Richard Noll, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope

Frank Rzepka, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope

Evelyn Till, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope

Huntington

Sister Mary Josephine Maes, OLVM, 91, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

New Haven

Michelle A. Bell, 50, St. John the Baptist

Notre Dame

Father Kenneth E. Grabner, CSC, 86, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Dolores Ciesielski, 91, St. Adalbert

Stanley Jurek, 94, Holy Family

Stanley Nawricki, 76, St. Adalbert

Johanna Starczewski, 87, Holy Cross

Julius J. Szabo, 93, Sacred Heart

* * *