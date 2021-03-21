March 21, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 21, 2021
Bristol
Shirley M. Miller, 84, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Joseph C. Serafino, 93, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Decatur
Mary A. Braun, 87, St. Mary of the Assumption
Dorothy J. Murphy, 96, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Sharon Gajdos, 73, Our Lady of Good Hope
John J. Klingenberger, 69, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel
Elmer Lauer, 92, Our Lady of Good Hope
Richard Noll, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope
Frank Rzepka, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope
Evelyn Till, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope
Huntington
Sister Mary Josephine Maes, OLVM, 91, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
New Haven
Michelle A. Bell, 50, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Father Kenneth E. Grabner, CSC, 86, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Dolores Ciesielski, 91, St. Adalbert
Stanley Jurek, 94, Holy Family
Stanley Nawricki, 76, St. Adalbert
Johanna Starczewski, 87, Holy Cross
Julius J. Szabo, 93, Sacred Heart
