March 13, 2020 // Local
Rest in Peace: March 15, 2020
Arcola
Alice Ferguson, 93, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Stuart Freimuth, 56, St. Vincent de Paul
Jeanne Kapp, 97, St. Charles Borromeo
Margaret Milner, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Nancy D. Werling, 76, Our Lady of Good Hope
Granger
Marjorie Bycraft, 80, St. Pius X
David Franks, 69, St. Pius X
Henry McCullough, 80, St. Pius X
Sheila Rojics, 72, St. Pius X
Caleb Zwierzynski, 32, St. Pius X
Huntington
Kathy A. Hemker, 69, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Genevieve Boulanger, 96, St. Bavo
Lois DeCloedt, 88, St. Bavo
Charmagne Fuller, 77, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Mary M. May, 95, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Anne Carson, 98, St. Matthew Cathedral
Charlene Idzik, 66, St. Matthew Cathedral
Paul M. Kimmel, 82, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Dorothy Kostielney, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral
James D. Luczyk, 69, Holy Family
Helen O’Malley, 91, St. Matthew Cathedral
Irene Suth, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral
Janet Yoder, 78, St. Matthew Cathedral
