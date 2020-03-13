Todays Catholic
March 13, 2020 // Local

Rest in Peace: March 15, 2020

Arcola

Alice Ferguson, 93, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Stuart Freimuth, 56, St. Vincent de Paul

Jeanne Kapp, 97, St. Charles Borromeo

Margaret Milner, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Nancy D. Werling, 76, Our Lady of Good Hope

Granger

Marjorie Bycraft, 80, St. Pius X

David Franks, 69, St. Pius X

Henry McCullough, 80, St. Pius X

Sheila Rojics, 72, St. Pius X

Caleb Zwierzynski, 32, St. Pius X

Huntington

Kathy A. Hemker, 69, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Genevieve Boulanger, 96, St. Bavo

Lois DeCloedt, 88, St. Bavo

Charmagne Fuller, 77, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Mary M. May, 95, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

Anne Carson, 98, St. Matthew Cathedral

Charlene Idzik, 66, St. Matthew Cathedral

Paul M. Kimmel, 82, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Dorothy Kostielney, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral

James D. Luczyk, 69, Holy Family

Helen O’Malley, 91, St. Matthew Cathedral

Irene Suth, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral

Janet Yoder, 78, St. Matthew Cathedral

* * *

