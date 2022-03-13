March 13, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 13, 2022
Bristol
Donald A. Mullins III, 84, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Elizabeth R. Frankewich, 92, Queen of Angels
Phyllis Schleitwiler, 94, Saint Anne Communities
James L. Huhn, 88, St. Charles
Patricia Schubert, 90, St. Charles
Granger
Linda Hickey, 74, St. Pius X
George Walker, 81, St. Pius X
Notre Dame
Sister M. Lorraine, CSC, 100, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Elma L. Gallegos, 76, St. Adalbert
John Marroni, Sr., 91, St. Jude
* * *
