March 1, 2026 // Local

Rest in Peace: March 1, 2026

Bristol

Margaret A. Hruby, 97, St. Mary of the Annunication

Elkhart

Deborah Ann Belleville, 66, St. Vincent de Paul

Louis Gerencer, 94, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Steve Biesiada, 75, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Kent Hagenbush, 70, St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel

Cecile Charais, 67, St. Therese

Leslie Ann Harber, 54, St. Therese

Howard Fischer, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Sylvester “Sal” Gerschoffer, 96, St. Pius X

Ronald Giordano, 73, St. Pius X

Allen Rogers, 80, St. Pius X

Thomas Santilli, 67, St. Pius X

Helen Zagrvejewski, 83, St. Pius X

Huntington

Kenneth M. Stoffel, 89, SS. Peter and Paul

Monroeville

Paul E. Cagnet, 75, St. Rose of Lima

New Haven

Lynn E. Rorick, 76, St. Louis Besancon

Warsaw

Mario Garza Ramirez, 79, Sacred Heart

Send obituaries to [email protected].

