March 1, 2026 // Local
Rest in Peace: March 1, 2026
Bristol
Margaret A. Hruby, 97, St. Mary of the Annunication
Elkhart
Deborah Ann Belleville, 66, St. Vincent de Paul
Louis Gerencer, 94, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Steve Biesiada, 75, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Kent Hagenbush, 70, St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel
Cecile Charais, 67, St. Therese
Leslie Ann Harber, 54, St. Therese
Howard Fischer, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Sylvester “Sal” Gerschoffer, 96, St. Pius X
Ronald Giordano, 73, St. Pius X
Allen Rogers, 80, St. Pius X
Thomas Santilli, 67, St. Pius X
Helen Zagrvejewski, 83, St. Pius X
Huntington
Kenneth M. Stoffel, 89, SS. Peter and Paul
Monroeville
Paul E. Cagnet, 75, St. Rose of Lima
New Haven
Lynn E. Rorick, 76, St. Louis Besancon
Warsaw
Mario Garza Ramirez, 79, Sacred Heart
Send obituaries to [email protected].
