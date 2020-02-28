Todays Catholic
February 28, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 1, 2020

Decatur

Juan M. Huereca, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption 

David L. Kable, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Eileen Stevens, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Erin Wagner, 36, St. Vincent de Paul

John Walburn, 73, Our Lady of Good Hope 

Garrett

Donna Hile, 87, St. Joseph

Granger

Robert Cook, 88, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Sister M. Barbara Anne Hallman, 85, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

Joanne Ross, 87, Queen of Peace

Waterloo

Lulu Jackson, stillborn, St. Michael the Archangel

Wabash

Donald Goff, 91, St. Bernard

* * *

