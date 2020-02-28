February 28, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 1, 2020
Decatur
Juan M. Huereca, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption
David L. Kable, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Eileen Stevens, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Erin Wagner, 36, St. Vincent de Paul
John Walburn, 73, Our Lady of Good Hope
Garrett
Donna Hile, 87, St. Joseph
Granger
Robert Cook, 88, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Sister M. Barbara Anne Hallman, 85, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
Joanne Ross, 87, Queen of Peace
Waterloo
Lulu Jackson, stillborn, St. Michael the Archangel
Wabash
Donald Goff, 91, St. Bernard
