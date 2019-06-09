Rest in Peace: June 9, 2019 Todays Catholic

Decatur

Michael J. Lose, 34, St. Mary of the Assumption

Elkhart

Paul Scheibley, 86, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Nora E. Rauner, 66, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Francisco C. Avila, 93, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Nancy J. Guzik, 92, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception



Mary Stuck, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Frederick Meeks, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

John P. Martin, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Kim M. Self, 56, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Terrance A. Riegling, 69, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Rosalie Witucki, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Clouise McCarthy, 80, St. Pius X

Theodora Busch, 81, St. Pius X

Martha Swigart, 97, St. Pius X

Raymond Pinkowski, 78, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Susan Bieganski, 66, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Richard Baraso, 76, Christ the King

Susan M. Deranek, 63, St. Anthony de Padua

Mary J. Schoonover, 93, St. Anthony de Padua

Evelyn Sakara, 89, St. Anthony de Padua

Eveline R. Pinnick, 92, St. Anthony de Padua

Jeffrey A. Logan, 58, Holy Family

Carmen Juarez Vega, 68, Holy Family

Margaret Zmudzinski, 84, St. Anthony de Padua

David Ciesiolka, 58, Christ the King

Warsaw

James L. Doyle, 84, Sacred Heart

* * *