June 9, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 9, 2019
Decatur
Michael J. Lose, 34, St. Mary of the Assumption
Elkhart
Paul Scheibley, 86, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Nora E. Rauner, 66, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Francisco C. Avila, 93, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Nancy J. Guzik, 92, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary Stuck, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Frederick Meeks, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
John P. Martin, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Kim M. Self, 56, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Terrance A. Riegling, 69, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Rosalie Witucki, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Clouise McCarthy, 80, St. Pius X
Theodora Busch, 81, St. Pius X
Martha Swigart, 97, St. Pius X
Raymond Pinkowski, 78, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Susan Bieganski, 66, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Richard Baraso, 76, Christ the King
Susan M. Deranek, 63, St. Anthony de Padua
Mary J. Schoonover, 93, St. Anthony de Padua
Evelyn Sakara, 89, St. Anthony de Padua
Eveline R. Pinnick, 92, St. Anthony de Padua
Jeffrey A. Logan, 58, Holy Family
Carmen Juarez Vega, 68, Holy Family
Margaret Zmudzinski, 84, St. Anthony de Padua
David Ciesiolka, 58, Christ the King
Warsaw
James L. Doyle, 84, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.