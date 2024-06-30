June 30, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 30, 2024
Bremen
Georgeann Schnurr, 94, St. Dominic
Bristol
Tom Hosler, 83, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Christine Mikula, 51, Queen of Angels
Donald Ryan, 82, Queen of Angels
Vito Cucinelli, 89, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Mary Ann Hinsenkamp, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Florence Mauch, 91, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Michael Flatley, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Stephen King, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Daniel McCrea, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Carl T. Ness, 89, SS. Peter & Paul
Mishawaka
Richard Mikulyuk, 70, St. Bavo
New Carlisle
Christopher James Antonucci, 58, St. Stanislaus Kostka
Nancy M. Beitler, 64, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Bonnie Louagie, 76, St. John the Baptist
Bettie R. Marucci, 91, St. John the Baptist
Nancy K. Schrader, 68, St. John the Baptist
Francis Coyne, 89, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Jerry Miller, 90, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Marilyn Toepp, 91, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Carol Dant, 77, St. Adalbert
Stanley Hoffman, 78, St. Adalbert
Daniel Luczkowski, 64, St. Adalbert
Marcyann McCoy, 81, St. Adalbert
Marcia Wawrzyniak, 84, St. Casimir
Wabash
Thomas Tracy, 79, St. Bernard
