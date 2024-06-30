Todays Catholic
June 30, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 30, 2024

Todays Catholic

Bremen

Georgeann Schnurr, 94, St. Dominic

Bristol

Tom Hosler, 83, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Christine Mikula, 51, Queen of Angels

Donald Ryan, 82, Queen of Angels

Vito Cucinelli, 89, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Mary Ann Hinsenkamp, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Florence Mauch, 91, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Michael Flatley, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Stephen King, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Daniel McCrea, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Carl T. Ness, 89, SS. Peter & Paul

Mishawaka

Richard Mikulyuk, 70, St. Bavo

New Carlisle

Christopher James Antonucci, 58, St. Stanislaus Kostka

Nancy M. Beitler, 64, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Bonnie Louagie, 76, St. John the Baptist

Bettie R. Marucci, 91, St. John the Baptist

Nancy K. Schrader, 68, St. John the Baptist

Francis Coyne, 89, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Jerry Miller, 90, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Marilyn Toepp, 91, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Carol Dant, 77, St. Adalbert

Stanley Hoffman, 78, St. Adalbert

Daniel Luczkowski, 64, St. Adalbert

Marcyann McCoy, 81, St. Adalbert

Marcia Wawrzyniak, 84, St. Casimir

Wabash

Thomas Tracy, 79, St. Bernard

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE