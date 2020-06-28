June 28, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 28, 2020
Decatur
Roberto O. Arriaga Sr., 69, St. Mary of the Assumption
Connor J. Brite, 22, St. Mary of the Assumption
Trevor M. Ortiz, 20, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Virginia Bradley, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Monna L. Hill, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Carolyn Johnson, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Ann Lepley, 80, St. Vincent de Paul
Eileen Meehan Ludos, 60, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
David Clark, 46, St. Pius X
Huntington
Rena S. Okuly-Kelsey, 85, SS. Peter and Paul
Sister Marilyn Schatz, OLVM, 92, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Sister Martha Sijota, OLVM, 90, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Janice K. Teusch, 76, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
James Niedermeyer, 88, Mishawaka, Queen of Peace
Monroeville
Edmond Demongeot, 68, St. Rose of Lima
Cletus M. Heimann, 89, St. Rose of Lima
Barbara J. Howard, 76, St. Rose of Lima
New Haven
Ian T. Hernandez, 21 days, St. John the Baptist
John Kintz, 88, St. John the Baptist
Liliane A. Urick, 77, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Martha A. Glass, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral
Mary J. Martens, 100, St. Anthony de Padua
Geraldine Paholski, 90, Holy Cross
Robert Strebinger, 91, Holy Cross
