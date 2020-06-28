Rest in Peace: June 28, 2020

Francie Hogan
Decatur

Roberto O. Arriaga Sr., 69, St. Mary of the Assumption

Connor J. Brite, 22, St. Mary of the Assumption

Trevor M. Ortiz, 20, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Virginia Bradley, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Monna L. Hill, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Carolyn Johnson, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Ann Lepley, 80, St. Vincent de Paul

Eileen Meehan Ludos, 60, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

David Clark, 46, St. Pius X

Huntington

Rena S. Okuly-Kelsey, 85, SS. Peter and Paul

Sister Marilyn Schatz, OLVM, 92, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Sister Martha Sijota, OLVM, 90, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Janice K. Teusch, 76, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

James Niedermeyer, 88, Mishawaka, Queen of Peace

Monroeville

Edmond Demongeot, 68, St. Rose of Lima

Cletus M. Heimann, 89, St. Rose of Lima

Barbara J. Howard, 76, St. Rose of Lima

New Haven

Ian T. Hernandez, 21 days, St. John the Baptist

John Kintz, 88, St. John the Baptist

Liliane A. Urick, 77, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

Martha A. Glass, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral

Mary J. Martens, 100, St. Anthony de Padua

Geraldine Paholski, 90, Holy Cross

Robert Strebinger, 91, Holy Cross

* * *

