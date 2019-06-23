Todays Catholic
June 23, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 23, 2019

Bremen

Dennis Nicolas, 76, St. Dominic

Fort Wayne

Jean Soulier, 77, St. Vincent de Paul

Susan Prowant, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope

Bill Martin, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Tom McMahon, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Alex Kocsis, 84, St. Pius X

New Haven

Mary Lou Renier, 78, St. John the Baptist

Mishawaka

Ann Marie Klabusich, 94, St. Joseph

Leo Jaworski, 94, St. Joseph

South Bend

Betty Zwickl, St. Jude

Yvonne Foss, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral

Mary Ann Cira, 84, St. Matthew Cathedral

Bryan Patnaude, 41, Holy Family

Vernon Dudley, 85, Holy Family

Elsie VanHeesbeke Mitchell, 101, Holy Family

Mary Kloska, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral

Walkerton

Omelan Hryckiewicz, 91, St. Patrick

Warsaw

Alfredo A. DiRico, 81, Sacred Heart

Helen Dzuba, 97, Sacred Heart

* * *

