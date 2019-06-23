June 23, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 23, 2019
Bremen
Dennis Nicolas, 76, St. Dominic
Fort Wayne
Jean Soulier, 77, St. Vincent de Paul
Susan Prowant, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope
Bill Martin, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Tom McMahon, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Alex Kocsis, 84, St. Pius X
New Haven
Mary Lou Renier, 78, St. John the Baptist
Mishawaka
Ann Marie Klabusich, 94, St. Joseph
Leo Jaworski, 94, St. Joseph
South Bend
Betty Zwickl, St. Jude
Yvonne Foss, 90, St. Matthew Cathedral
Mary Ann Cira, 84, St. Matthew Cathedral
Bryan Patnaude, 41, Holy Family
Vernon Dudley, 85, Holy Family
Elsie VanHeesbeke Mitchell, 101, Holy Family
Mary Kloska, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral
Walkerton
Omelan Hryckiewicz, 91, St. Patrick
Warsaw
Alfredo A. DiRico, 81, Sacred Heart
Helen Dzuba, 97, Sacred Heart
