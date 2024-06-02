Rest In Peace: June 2, 2024 Todays Catholic

Auburn

Trisha Miller, 60, Immaculate Conception

Bristol

Ken Hilgendorf, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Michael D. Lauer, 76, Queen of Angels

Carol J. Rittmanic, 93, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Lois Baumgartner, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Mark R. Reust, 91, SS. Peter and Paul

Notre Dame

Sister M. Emeline, CSC, 96, Church of Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Christopher Egan, 68, Holy Cross

Jeanette Wodrich, 95, St. Jude

Walkerton

Paul Ross Holland, 60, St. Patrick

* * *