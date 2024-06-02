June 2, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: June 2, 2024
Auburn
Trisha Miller, 60, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
Ken Hilgendorf, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Michael D. Lauer, 76, Queen of Angels
Carol J. Rittmanic, 93, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Lois Baumgartner, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Mark R. Reust, 91, SS. Peter and Paul
Notre Dame
Sister M. Emeline, CSC, 96, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Christopher Egan, 68, Holy Cross
Jeanette Wodrich, 95, St. Jude
Walkerton
Paul Ross Holland, 60, St. Patrick
