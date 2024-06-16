June 16, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 16, 2024
Fort Wayne
Marian Jacquay, 100, Queen of Angels
Jerry Stephens, 74, St. Vincent de Paul
Joseph Vickery, 76, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Diane Corbett, 91, St. Pius X
Theresa Miller, 98, St. Pius X
James Mungovan, 76, St. Pius X
Huntington
Jim L. Dinius, 90, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
George Mizer, 91, St. John the Baptist
Billie Joe Winters, 84, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Jerry Miller, 90, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Marilyn Toepp, 91, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Cindy McKee, 65, St. Adalbert
Halina Hoffman, 72, St. Joseph
Walkerton
Alice Lucille Moore, 94, St. Patrick
